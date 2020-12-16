Is Lana Del Rey Engaged To Clayton Johnson? Fans Spot A Ring On Her Finger

Is Lana Del Rey engaged to boyfriend Clayton Johnson already!? All signs point to yes!

Us Weekly reported on Tuesday, December 15, that Johnson put a ring on it as fans spotted a rock on Del Rey’s finger during her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 14.

Fans also spotted a ring in the second picture of an Instagram post the “Young and Beautiful” singer posted over the weekend. “Performing on Fallon December 14,” she captioned the snap as she posed outside. As she threw her arms back in the second snap, a shiny diamond was easily noticed by people.

LANA DEL REY REVEALS SHE WAS ROBBED & BEGS THIEF TO RETURN STOLEN FAMILY MEMENTOS

This isn’t the first time the ring has been spotted, though. Del Rey has been seen with the jewelry several times over the past few weeks in posts on her and Johnson’s social media accounts. Del Rey even wore the ring on Halloween when the pair donned matching Wizard of Oz costumes.

A source even told PEOPLE that the pair was engaged, but Del Rey’s camp has kept quiet about the hearsay. Neither Del Rey and Johnson have confirmed (or denied) the news just yet.

The couple has been flirting on social media since August, which during a pandemic is as intimate as you can get right now. However, Del Rey only split from her ex Sean Larkin in March and has been seen with Johnson several times since then. Del Rey and Larkin went their separate ways after six months together, and Larkin insisted that they’re just “friends.”

CATCHING SOME RAYS! LANA DEL REY SUNBATHES IN BIKINI ON THE BEACH

Meu Deus: Lana Del Rey com amigos celebrando o #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/HvB5pf7vUI — Lana Del Rey Addiction (@LDRaddic) November 1, 2020

While Del Rey has been wearing the ring for awhile now, it was only after the Jimmy Fallon performance that many took note of the potential engagement ring. “lana del rey is engaged to someone younger than her … what happened to the original plan?” one fan joked about Del Rey’s history of dating older men and writing songs about it. “wait lana del rey engaged??? HOW COME I DIDN’T KNOW SHE HAS A BF BYE,” one stunned fan wrote. “did anyone have Lana Del Rey getting engaged to a member of Stereo Skyline on their 2020 bingo card,” another said.

CELEBS UNDER FIRE FOR PARTYING AMID COVID-19—JUSTIN BIEBER, KENDALL JENNER & MORE!

Johnson is also a musician and is best known for his stint in the band Stereo Skyline, who opened for Good Charlotte and Boys Like Girls. He then teamed up with his brothers, Chantry and Connor, as The Johnsons, but the band posted one song to Soundcloud in 2017 and has been radio silent since then.

“To be honest, we were seeing these kids on YouTube, who in our opinion didn’t necessarily have the skills and talent we felt like we had together,” Johnson previously told The Modesto Bee. “Seeing their success and how big they got off YouTube covers, we thought we could do what they were doing but better. We learned music together so it made sense for us to continue our journey and do music together.”