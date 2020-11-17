Singer Lana Del Rey took some heat earlier this year when she was seen wearing a bedazzled mesh face mask while greeting fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The “Summertime Sadness” songstress stayed quiet on the controversy… until now.

On Monday, the Michigan Daily tweeted a story about the scandal surrounding the 35-year-old wearing the mesh mask — and Del Rey responded.

How @LanaDelRey wearing a mesh mask in public may have gotten her "canceled."https://t.co/ay4hDRBDSz — The Michigan Daily (@michigandaily) November 16, 2020

“How @LanaDelRey wearing a mesh mask in public may have gotten her ‘canceled,'” the student-run newspaper tweeted out.

The musician quickly commented on the post, saying: “Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that.”

In the newsletter, the outlet even goes on to question Del Rey’s political stance and who she voted for in the 2020 election, writing, “Other whispers online have suggested that Del Rey glamorizes abusive and toxic relationships; some have accused the artist of being a secret ‘Trump supporter,’ going so far as to say that Del Rey’s American vintage style is indicative of her personal politics (‘Harken, ye old glory days’).”

Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 17, 2020

“Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for,” the singer clapped back. “And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned.”

The “Young and Beautiful” singer posted a livestream video of herself in the mesh mask to promote her book signing at the time. While garnering over 2M likes, fans pleaded for the singer to change her mask. “I love you sis but please wear a real mask, it gives a bad message :(,” one user wrote.

“Lana i’m begging you wear a real mask,” another user wrote. Some users went as far as to call the musician a “Karen” and “a danger to herself and others.”