Hear That, Ariana Grande? Pete Davidson Jokes About His 'Modest Bulge' — Watch!

Always one to poke fun at himself, Pete Davidson made a joke about his “modest buldge” on Saturday Night Live‘s “New York Musical” sketch on Saturday, October 31.

During the sketch, Davidson and Chris Redd went shopping at a Times Square gift shop — which was run by John Mulaney — when Davidson asked to try on a paid of “unwashed” I Heart NY underwear.

“I love New York, and I want my modest bulge to show that,” he replied after Mulaney tried to dissuade him.

“Sure these underpants are riddled with ugliness and disease, but they still stand for something — love. That’s why I didn’t want to sell them because they give me hope,” Mulaney explained at the end of the sketch.

PETE DAVIDSON ACCUSES EX ARIANA GRANDE OF SPRAY-PAINTING HERSELF ‘BROWN’ & TAKES SHOTS AT THEIR RELATIONSHIP IN NEW NETFLIX SPECIAL

In 2018, his then-fiancée, Ariana Grande, told a fan that his manhood was “like 10 inches” long, but while a lot of men would be happy about the assertions, he refuted the rumors on his Netflix comedy special, Alive From New York.

“I don’t like that she talked all that s**t for my penis,” the King Of Staten Island actor said at the time. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

The singer has dropped several references to her ex in her music. The pair got together in May 2018, and he proposed one month later. However, she ended the brief engagement in October of that year after her ex Mac Miller passed away.

ARIANA GRANDE ‘FEELS GOOD’ ONE YEAR SINCE ‘THANK U, NEXT’ WAS RELEASED

The most notable name-drop was in “thank u, next” when she sang, “Even almost got married and for Pete, I’m so thankful.” She took off her ring during her Grammy performance of “7 Rings” this year, which fans took as a dig at their engagement.

There has also been speculation that her new songs “Positions” and “Six Thirty” are also about Davidson. “Heaven sent you to me. I’m just hopin’ I don’t repeat history,” she sings in “Position” about current flame Dalton Gomez, which could double as a dig at Davidson. In a more brutal reference, fans suspect that “Six Thirty” is also about him as Urban Dictionary defines “six thirty” as a “crazy mo-fo in New York,” which, if true, makes light of Davidson’s borderline personality disorder.

“She’s the queen of shade,” he told Charlamagne Tha God in February. “I get it. That’s her job. … She has music to it, I get it. I hope people feel the same way about my jokes.”

PETE DAVIDSON CONFIRMS HE WENT TO REHAB & JOKES ABOUT KILLING HIMSELF DURING STANDUP SHOW FOLLOWING KAIA GERBER SPLIT

He added that he was never “genuinely being hurtful” with his jokes but wanted to share his thoughts.

“I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, standup’s part of my life,” he said. “That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don’t have social media and I don’t have an outlet really to express my feelings so standup’s just how I do it.”