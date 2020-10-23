Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'Positions' — Watch The Music Video Now

We have no tears left to cry after watching Ariana Grande‘s new music video for her song “Positions.”

The 27-year-old debuted the lead single to her highly-anticipated sixth album on Friday, October 23 — and also gifted fans with the new music video, directed by Dave Meyers.

In the music video, the Grammy winner took on the persona of the President of the United States. While in the White House, Grande switched from her role as Commander in Chief to a devoted girlfriend cooking in the kitchen and entertaining in the bedroom as she sings, “I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops.”

The music video has already garnered over eight million views after dropping at midnight. The brunette beauty posted a clip from the “Positions” music video via Instagram, getting Arianators overwhelmed with excitement.

Friends and family were quick to congratulate Grande in the comment section. “A MASTERPIECE! Women can truly do everything. I am so proud of you my incredible, powerful, inspirational little sister,” Grande’s brother, Frankie, commented. “I’m obsessed,” Miley Cyrus wrote, while Jimmy Fallon commented: “Another crusher. 🖤 @davemeyers.”

Prior to the big reveal, Grande took to Twitter on Thursday, October 22, and wrote: “Heaven sent u to me,” which is the first line to the song. Naturally, fans went wild with anticipation. One user commented, “I HAVENT EVEN HEARD IT YET AND ITS ALREADY THE BEST SONG YOUVE EVER MADE.” Many fans tweeted the same message about the song, writing: “POSITIONS isnt just a song, its a cultural reset, its the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world, its art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted.”

heaven sent u to me — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 22, 2020

She hinted at the new album release one week prior via social media. “I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she tweeted on October 14. Grande’s newest album comes after her back-to-back debut of Sweetener — which was released in August 2018 — and Thank U, Next — which was released in February 2019. Grande’s last album was said to be about ex Pete Davidson.

However, Grande appears to be over her ex. She sang about her new man, Dalton Gomez, whom she described as “too good to be true,” in the latest tune. The “Into You” singer made her relationship with boyfriend Gomez Instagram official in June. Fans got a sneak peek of their blossoming relationship in Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck with U” music video in May. The love birds slow danced in a bedroom together while Gomez’s identity was hidden from the camera.

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “He is the type of guy she has been looking for.” While noting the two have fallen “madly in love with each other,” the source added: “He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”