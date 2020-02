Photo credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

"She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have. You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine," Pete said on stage. "Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s**tting on my ex," he added.