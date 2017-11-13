Twitter Facebook Search

So Much Pink!

See The Pics From Kylie Jenner’s Super SECRET Pajama Party Baby Shower

The E! star has yet to comment on her pregnancy & kept the bash off social media.

Kylie Jenner has been keeping her pregnancy tightly under wraps, but that isn’t stopping the Life of Kylie star from celebrating her upcoming bundle of joy! On Sunday, the 20-year-old threw herself a pajama-themed baby shower, attended by close friends and family, including her mom Kris and sister Kim Kardashian. At the shower, there was absolutely no shortage of the color pink! Kylie’s been posting pics featuring the color pink non-stop lately, making fans think she’s definitely having a baby girl. And judging by these photos of the shower, they’re right!

Kylie threw the party in the backyard of her Hidden Hills home, just minutes away from where she grew up in Calabasas.

She set up a giant pink and white tent, complete with pink flower columns, pink and white tables, and pink and white furniture.

Grandma Kris was spotting signing a book — maybe some tips for the new mom? She wore cream-colored silk pajamas.

Kylie’s big sister Kim was also spotted, along with her daughter North. Kim wore similar pajamas to her mom. Just one day earlier, Kim had her own baby shower to celebrate her third child, who’s due early next year.

Kylie could be seen in those same silk pajamas, sitting on a chair and taking it easy.

While Kylie’s yet to confirm her pregnancy, she’s been hinting at it heavily on social media with several pink-themed posts, leading many fans to believe she’s expecting a girl.

Her abundance of pink food and décor certainly helped to fuel that theory!

Kylie’s baby daddy is reportedly her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Kim and Kylie aren’t the only members of the family expecting. Sister Khloe is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson as well!

If Kylie has a girl, what do you think she'll name it? Sound off in the comments below!

