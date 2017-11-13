See The Pics From Kylie Jenner’s Super SECRET Pajama Party Baby Shower
Kylie threw the party in the backyard of her Hidden Hills home, just minutes away from where she grew up in Calabasas.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She set up a giant pink and white tent, complete with pink flower columns, pink and white tables, and pink and white furniture.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Grandma Kris was spotting signing a book — maybe some tips for the new mom? She wore cream-colored silk pajamas.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kylie’s big sister Kim was also spotted, along with her daughter North. Kim wore similar pajamas to her mom. Just one day earlier, Kim had her own baby shower to celebrate her third child, who’s due early next year.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kylie could be seen in those same silk pajamas, sitting on a chair and taking it easy.
