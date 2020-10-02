Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together a mere three weeks ago — and while most parents would be thinking about nothing more than a good night’s sleep, this couple is considering adding yet another baby to the family!

Well, at least just giving it some thought, anyway.

“Maybe,“ the author and podcaster told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 1, when asked about the possibility of having another child with her Saturday Night Live star husband. “We‘ll see.”

The mom of five noted that her older kids are already asking her if she has another baby in her belly, to which she answered, “Absolutely not right now.”

Luckily, it sounds like baby Eduardo — who joined the family on September 8 — is not giving his mom too much trouble. Hilaria says he is a “good baby,” noting, “I think when you’re the fifth child, you have to go with the flow.”

She did admit to the usual sleep deprivation that comes with a newborn in the house, as well as the challenge of caring for an infant while also trying to manage homeschooling duties for her older kids. “It’s a lot. School started literally at the same time he was born,” she said.

And while the actor has been present to help out with baby duties, Hilaria clarified that she is doing the bulk of the childcare. “Alec has a very cushy life with me as a mommy because I’m not asking him to do anything,” she said.

The proud parents, who have been married since 2012, share Eduardo‘s sibs Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2; as well as Alec‘s adult daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Exhaustion notwithstanding, Hilaria has made it clear that she is counting her blessings with her healthy crew. She recently shared an adorable photo to social media of all five of her youngsters snuggled up on top of her, including tiny little Eduardo, who can barely be seen in the sweet pile.

“There is no equipo I would rather be smushed by than you lot,” the former yoga instructor captioned the shot.

Hilaria announced in April that she was expecting her fifth baby with Alec, following two heartbreaking miscarriages, which occurred within one year of each other.