A little wizard! Rupert Grint shared the first photo of his and Georgia Groome‘s 6-month-old daughter, Wednesday.

“Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am,” the Harry Potter star, 32, captioned his first-ever Instagram post on Tuesday, November 10. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

While the English actors like to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, it seems the excited father couldn’t wait any longer to share his joy with his followers. Fans immediately took to the comment section to share their enthusiasm over the actor finally getting an Instagram and showing off his baby girl.

“THE LEGEND HAS ARRIVED,” one fan wrote. “Weasley is our Kingggg!! 👑👑👑😍❤️❤️,” another user wrote as a third chimed in: “Hi Rupert! How beautiful is your family! I wish you a very peaceful life💖.”

A spokesperson for Grint and his girlfriend, 28, announced the expectance of their first child together in April. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” the rep previously said.

One month later, their rep shared that the couple is “delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Grint’s former co-star Daniel Radcliffe said he was “happy” for the Snatch star’s growing family while speaking with show host Andy Cohen in May. “It’s also super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are,” the 31-year-old said at the time.

“It’s weird for all of us,” Cohen, 52, replied.

Grint previously opened up to The Guardian about his plans to “settle down and have kids soon” with the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star in December 2018. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not,” he said. “And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with. I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.”

While Grint and Groome have been together since 2011, the general public seemed unaware of their romance until a photo of the duo circulated via Twitter. “I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ????” one user wrote alongside the photo.

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018