Baby bliss! It’s been a little over two months since Katy Perry gave birth to her daughter, Daisy. According to a source, the infant’s arrival has only brought her and fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, closer.

“A lot of times, a new baby can put stress on a relationship, but friends say that Katy and Orlando are so happy together. They never imagined that life could be this sweet,” says the source. “Katy loves being a mom, and it helps that Orlando’s been through this before [with his son, Flynn, 9],” the source continues.

“He’s been able to help her with everything from bottle feedings to diaper changing — he’s even great at singing Daisy to sleep. Katy loves that he’s such a hands-on dad.”

Especially since it’s allowed the singer, 36, to get back to work on the new season of American Idol with ease.

“Orlando has happily taken on a lot of the responsibilities while she’s busy filming,” shares the source, adding that once a week, the pair — who’ve been engaged since 2019 — put their parenting duties aside to enjoy a date night. “They’ll do something fun, like go to a drive-in movie or order takeout from their favorite restaurant and binge-watch shows on Netflix.”

Though Daisy is still very young, Perry and Bloom are already talking about expanding their family again in the near future.

“That’s one of the reasons why they just bought a big house in Montecito, [Calif.],” reveals the source, noting that the $14.2 million pad has six bedrooms and a beautiful garden that will make a perfect playground. “Everything is going so well. Katy and Orlando feel so blessed.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019 with a $5 million ring. While the pair planned to wed in 2020, Perry and Bloom had to reschedule their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they’ve certainly had their hands full. The couple welcomed baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26. “We were both ready,” Perry explained while speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It was no mistake.”

By the looks of it, it’s shaping up to be the best decision they ever made!