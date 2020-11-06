Whoa, baby! Lala Kent is showing off how her pregnancy is coming along, in a particularly daring way: She stripped completely nude and took a selfie for social media.

Sure, her burgeoning bump is nicely on display, but one could be forgiven for getting an eyeful of other things first, namely the 30-year-old’s toned physique, which looks remarkably unchanged except for that cute little pooch.

“My thirst traps look different these days,” Kent joked in the caption to the sexy shot.

This is the first baby for the Vanderpump Rules star; it’s a girl, and dad is Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett. The couple announced their exciting pregnancy news during the September 2 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala… With Randall.”

“Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” Kent said. “And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too … I am pregnant.”

Kent, who has been engaged to film producer Emmett since 2018, has gushed about being “so excited” regarding her upcoming new journey through parenthood. “I feel very maternal and motherly,” she said.

In July, Kent and Emmett’s relationship made headlines after she deleted Emmett’s pictures from her Instagram. However, she was quick to squash such rumors and insisted the two are very much together, stating that she merely has a habit of erasing his photos temporarily when he makes her mad. “When he pisses me off his photos go to the archive,” she admitted, “then I re-add them.”

She isn’t the only one from the show who is harboring a bun in the oven: Stassi Schroeder — who was fired from the Bravo series this year — revealed in June that she will welcome a baby girl in January 2021 with fiancé Beau Clark. Both of them were on hand to celebrate with the proud parents as well as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are also expecting their first child together. The couple, who got married in Kentucky in June 2019, announced the exciting news two days after the party via Instagram.