After nearly two decades in the spotlight, Hilary Duff is pressing pause.

According to an insider, the Lizzie McGuire star, 33, who recently announced she’s pregnant with her third child (she shares daughter Banks, 2, with hubby Matthew Koma and son Luca, 8, with ex Mike Comrie), is planning to step back from Hollywood after she wraps filming the final season of Younger in New York.

“She’s had her frustrations juggling work and motherhood,” says the insider, “and she’s concluded family is way more important than chasing the buck and coping with the many obstacles that come with a successful Hollywood career.”

While Duff’s not saying she’s done for good, notes the insider, “she wants to slow down and be a stay-at-home mom for a while. She plans to head back to L.A., where her mom and sister are, and get out of the fast lane.”

In October, the Disney alum shared the exciting news that she has a bun in the oven. “We are growing!!! Mostly me …” Duff captioned a video showing off her baby bump, while Koma rubbed her belly.

These days, Duff seems to be in a great spot. So much so, in September, Koma honored his wife in a cheeky way — by getting her name tattooed on his rear end.

“Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway,” the musician captioned his new ink on September 21.

Naturally, Duff seemed to love the gesture. She wrote in the comments section that it was the “finest tiniest booty around.” Other celebrities and fans simply laughed at the image and their interaction.

The pair got married in December 2019. They have been quarantining with the kids, and everyone seems to be enjoying their time together.

“We are doing great, and he’s the best,” she told E! News in July about her hubby.

“He is so sweet,” she added. “He’s been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I’m home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me.”