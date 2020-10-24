Hilary Duff‘s family is growing! The 33-year-old actress and singer announced on Instagram on Saturday, October 24, the exciting news that she is pregnant with her third child.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …” Duff captioned a video showing off her baby bump, while her musician husband Matthew Koma rubs her belly.

This will be her second child with Koma, who posted the same video to his own Instagram, while jokingly noting, “Quarantine was fun.” According to his post, the baby will be arriving sometime in 2021, but he wasn’t specific on the exact month or date.

The pair — who got married in December 2019 — have been quarantining with their daughter, Banks, 1, and Duff’s son, Luca, 8, whom she shares with her ex, former ice hockey player Mike Comrie. Apparently the couple has been making the most of their time together!

It seems like the “Come Clean” songstress and Koma are enjoying spending time time together during the quarantine. “We are doing great, and he’s the best,” the blonde beauty told E! News in July, explaining that they’ve worked out a fair routine to make sure the childcare is equally split.

“He has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He’s been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I’m home all day,” Duff noted. “So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me.”

However, during the same month, Duff told PEOPLE she wasn’t too sure about having another baby, especially during a pandemic. “We’re obsessed with our kids and [we’re like], ‘Should we do one more? Is this a good time?’“ she said. “It’s tough because everything is so uncertain. Like, is it safe to have a baby right now? We don’t know. Can we hold on for two years or is work gonna be crazy?

“We’re always kind of talking about it and toying with the idea, but nothing too serious yet,” she concluded at the time.

Well, it looks like fate has taken over! Congratulations to the happy family!