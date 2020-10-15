Talk about a fan taking it too far! Hoda Kotb was sent a disturbing letter to her home recently about her children. The Today presenter told Justin Sylvester on E! that the letter was from someone who criticized her choice to become a parent later in life.

“It was this woman who started off with kind of, ‘How dare you,'” the 56-year-old said. “She said, ‘I can’t believe that you thought it was a good idea to become a mother in your early 50s.’ And she just, sort of, went off.”

The letter arrived at the star’s home “three or four weeks” ago. “It said, ‘You know, if you didn’t do the math, I’ll do it. When they’re in high school…’ She literally wrote all this down,” Kotb continued. “Of course, those are my worst fears written down by some person I don’t know.”

The critic took the time to handwrite the note and even included her full name and return address — possibly in the hopes that Kotb would actually reply!

Although the TV personality shredded the letter, Kotb was clearly shaken and understandably upset. “We’re human, and it hurts” she reminded listeners.

In 2017, Kotb adopted a baby girl, named Haley Joy; last year, she adopted another baby girl, Hope Catherine.

Sylvester had his guest’s back and even gave Kotb an idea. “I want you to write this woman and tell her not only all of the joy that she has brought to your life,” he suggested, “but all of the joy that you bring to hers.

“And I want you to tell her the mistakes you made that year and the person that you have become from those mistakes and how you won’t repeat them the next year.”

Although Kotb was still visibly upset, she joked that the E! presenter’s next job should be “a shrink.”

Despite the criticism for being an “older” mom, she said that motherhood is “the absolute best”. While she’s aware that she had her children later than most mothers, she’s been living in the “now.”

In fact, she shared a sweet moment she recently had with her daughter, Haley, who wasn’t feeling well — explaining her little girl wanted to be held by her mama.

“My heart didn’t know it had this much room inside,” Kotb added. “I thought I had and had given and received a lot of love and didn’t know there was this capacity.”

She even hinted that she may have a third child. According to the mother of two, she believes in “putting things out into the universe and saying ‘God what do you have for us?’ There are kids who need us.” She tells her adopted girls that they didn’t come from her tummy, but they came for her heart.

As OK! previously reported, she and financier Joel Schiffman are “seriously exploring” the possibility of adding another baby to their brood. “They’d love to have a boy,” spilled OK!‘s source of Kotb and Schiffman, who also has 26-year-old daughter Kyle from a previous relationship.

We’re excited to see what’s next for the happy couple. Keep on being a great mom, Ms. Kotb!