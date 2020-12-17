Who says exes can’t expand their brood?

A source exclusively tells OK! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — who have amicably co-parented 2-year-old Stormi since their split last year and recently spent Thanksgiving together as a family — are drawing up plans to have another baby together in 2021.

“Both of them want to give Stormi a sibling ASAP, and neither can imagine going through this process with anyone else,” says the source, adding that the high-profile exes are “figuring out a contract” to specify their family plans.

“It will protect Kylie’s money, outline co-parenting terms more formally and give them each an agreeable share of custody if things don’t stay as rosy down the line.” Though Jenner, 23, and Scott, 28, “do have high hopes of making things work” romantically, adds the source, baby No. 2 is their “main focus.” Priorities!

The two haven’t totally drifted apart since the split and have even been interacting with one another on social media. In November, Jenner posted a steamy poolside picture on her Instagram, and Scott clearly noticed. “My grinch collection launches tomorrow,” the makeup mogul captioned a couple of photos of herself in a tiny red bikini, which showed off her rear end.

“Heavvvyyyy,” the rapper replied.

Despite calling it quits, the two seem to be on the same page when it comes to raising their little girl. In March, the supermodel told Harper’s BAZAAR that both she and Scott “love Stormi” and “want what’s best for her.”

“We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi,” she added.

Fans are hoping that the former flames rekindle their relationship down the line. After the Hollywood stars posted a snap looking cozy in October, fans were curious what their relationship status was.

“So … are you guys back together? This is confusing,” wrote one follower. For now, it seems like the two are just friends.