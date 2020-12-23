Who’s more likely to appear at the latest Kardashian-Jenner family holiday trip, Santa Claus or Kylie Jenner? While the famous family enjoys their vacation in Tahoe, the youngest member seems to be keeping her (social) distance, opting out of a fam getaway — once again.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 23, to share a group pic with Scott Disick, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. “Tahoe w the fam,” the makeup mogul wrote. Fans immediately noticed the absent member of the family and flooded Kim’s comment section to question why Kylie is missing from the family getaway, which is just days away from the festive holidays.

“Why is Kylie never with you guys,” one observer commented. “Where is Kylie? 😩😩😩😩😩😩,” another questioned as a third wrote, “Whatta shocker there is no Kylie.”

This isn’t the first time the 23-year-old makeup mogul’s invitation seemed to get lost in the mail. Kim previously shared a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner crew enjoying the countryside in October, and to no one’s surprise, Kylie wasn’t present. “Happy Place 🤠 No Filter 😃,” the mother of four wrote on the photo alongside Kourtney, children Mason, 11, and Penelope, 8, Kendall, Khloé, Kris and her long-time boyfriend.

The mother of one seems too busy with her own life and business endeavors, as she didn’t even make it to Kim’s milestone 40th birthday party retreat. While Kim planned a luxurious $1M getaway with her closest inner circle, Kylie appeared to be preoccupied with her new makeup launch for Kylie Cosmetics.

The question is: Will Kylie be able to fit her reality star family into her calendar in time for Christmas? While Kylie normally attends the family’s lavish annual Christmas Eve party, which takes place in one of the family member’s backyard, Khloé, 36, announced the party is a no-go this year due to the global pandemic.

The Good American co-founder previously said they were going through with their Christmas bash but it would have to be “way smaller obviously.” However, the Revenge Body host confirmed the cancelation of their celeb-filled celebration earlier in December.

Despite the upset, Kylie still has some plans up her (expensive) sleeve to make the holiday fun for her little one. The young mama — who shares daughter Stormi with on-again-off-again boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott — has been baking up some sweet holiday treats with her 2-year-old daughter. Kylie showed off her extremely large Christmas tree on December 5, which is sure to be surrounded by endless gifts for Stormi.