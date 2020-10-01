School of rock … and riches! On Wednesday, September 30, Stormi Webster, 2, sported a $12,000 light pink Hermès Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado backpack. Stormi’s mama, Kylie Jenner — who is worth a staggering $900 million dollars — showed off her daughter’s extremely extravagant accessory on Instagram.

“first day of schooooool,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, captioned the adorable video of her daughter jumping around between two cars. “First day of school!” the excited young student chanted.

Stormi paired her black outfit with Air Jordan sneakers. Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, was in attendance for the big day as he was spotted in Jenner’s video.

This is not Stormi’s first luxurious bag. Earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian gifted the toddler a customized Louis Vuitton Weekender bag, which is worth a base price of $2,000. In July, she was gifted a Louis Vuitton nano Speedy bag by the makeup mogul, which is believed to be worth $1,180.

The on-again, off-again couple welcomed their baby girl in 2018. The savvy businesswoman and 29-year-old rapper split last year but have since been spotted multiple times together. “Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi,” a source told PEOPLE earlier in the summer. “Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship.”

The former flames dated for two years before calling it quits in October 2019. Even though fans speculated that there may be a reconciliation in the works, the TV personality has only one focus right now: getting her followers to focus on the upcoming election.

Earlier this week, Jenner posted a sexy bathing suit snap on Instagram, which she captioned: “but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio … let’s make a plan to vote together.”

TMZ reported that after garnering over 9 million likes on the sultry snap, almost 50,000 people landed on the vote.org link.