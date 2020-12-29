They grow up so fast. Meghan McCain celebrated daughter Liberty hitting the three-month mark with a video of her little girl doing head-shoulders-knees-and-toes (talk about advanced!).

“You could say things are getting pretty intense with Liberty today on her three month birthday… 😜,” The View co-host captioned the video of Liberty, keeping her face out of the shot (as she’s done with all pics of her little one thus far). The new mama also sought out advice from her 453K followers on what size onesie to get for her growing daughter.

The 36-year-old’s fans flooded her comments section with parenting advice while gushing over Liberty. “So precious❤❤ enjoy these moments,” one viewer wrote. Another praised the mother of one for keeping her newborn out of the spotlight and commented: “Thank you for not publicizing your daughter’s face. I deeply respect your and your husband’s decision to keep her identity quiet for now.”

McCain and husband Ben Domenech, 38, welcomed their first child together on September 28, months after revealing she tragically suffered a miscarriage last year. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well-wishes and overwhelming kindness,” the daughter of late Senator John McCain wrote via Twitter one day after Liberty’s arrival. “Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out.”

While the duo — who wed in 2017 — are overjoyed with the newest member of their family, McCain hardly shared photos of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. “People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” she wrote in May. “Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as possible.

“Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time,” she added at the time.

However, since Liberty’s arrival, McCain has eased up on holding back. The talk show host recently shared a glimpse into the family of three’s Christmas festivities.