Taking a stroll down pregnancy lane. Meghan McCain shared a slew of throwback photos from the final days of her pregnancy with daughter Liberty Sage.

“11 days left in 2020… the year wasn’t all bad,” the mother of one — who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech — wrote on Sunday, December 20. “(Pics from almost a full 9 months and a week before Liberty arrived) ♥️🗽.”

McCain’s pals and fans couldn’t help but comment on the new mama’s throwback belly bump selfies. “Awww beautiful!!! 😍,” Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause wrote, as political commentator Liz Oann commented: “You look gorgeous!!!” One fan wrote, “You look amazing Meghan!!! Thanks for sharing & congratulations!❤️❤️❤️,” while another added, “You looked beautiful pregnant. Can’t wait for your return to The View.”

The View co-host welcomed her first child with Domenech, 38, on September 28. After the birth of Liberty, McCain took to Twitter to thank her fans and supporters for their “well-wishes and overwhelming kindness” amid her pregnancy. “Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out,” she wrote at the time.

The daughter of late Senator John McCain and Cindy McCain announced the expected arrival of her first child in March, months after revealing she previously suffered a miscarriage last year. While she and her husband — who tied the knot in 2017 — hardly shared photos of McCain’s pregnancy journey, the TV host has recently taken to social media to gush over motherhood following Liberty’s arrival.

“I am not a poet nor an artists [sic] — so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” the blonde beauty wrote alongside a photo of her holding Liberty’s hand earlier this month. “However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life.”

She added: “Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty. ♥️ .” McCain previously got candid about what motherhood has been like in October, describing it as “euphoria.” “All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations — it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter,” she dished.

“Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside my body,” McCain added. “She is a little wildcat — beautiful, strong, alert, already so full [of] life and spirit … I only wish I had done this sooner.”

While the 36-year-old has been loving her time at home with her bundle of joy, she is set to return to The View on January 4.