It seems like Meghan McCain can’t get enough of spending time with her daughter, Liberty Sage. So much so, The View star gushed over her bundle of joy on Instagram.

“I am not a poet nor an artists [sic] — so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” the 36-year-old — who shares Liberty with her husband, Ben Domenech — captioned a photo of herself holding hands with her little girl, who sported reindeer pajamas, on Tuesday, December 15.

“However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life,” she continued. “Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty. 🗽♥️🇺🇸.”

Of course, people couldn’t help but comment on the adorable interaction. One person wrote, “Never be embarrassed by the deep love you show for Liberty. So happy for you,” while another echoed, “So happy for you! But we need to see her adorable face.” A third user added, “Look at that little hand! So happy for you! Hope you have a safe and happy holiday.”

The blonde beauty also shared the same picture on her Instagram Story, writing, “LOVE OF MY LIFE.”

The television personality welcomed her daughter on September 28, and since then, she has been in heaven. “All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations — it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter,” she wrote in October.

“Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside my body,” she added. “She is a little wildcat — beautiful, strong, alert, already so full [of] life and spirit … I only wish I had done this sooner.”

Despite staying home with her new baby, McCain revealed when she will be making her way back on to the small screen — and it’s right around the corner. “Me, waiting and waiting for @MeghanMcCain to be back on @TheView,” one fan tweeted at the author.

“You guys really know how to make a girl feel missed,” she replied. “January 4th is my return date.”

You guys really know how to make a girl feel missed! January 4th is my return date. 🙂 Merry Christmas! https://t.co/3Tonk0NwGg — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 11, 2020

Of course, fans were elated when she announced the news. One person wrote, “I rarely do agree with your political stance but I believe you are mostly fair. I love and miss your spunk. Can’t wait till your return!” A second person added, “YAY! I can’t wait for you to return. I have missed your views so much and I cant wait to hear all about your precious little girl, Liberty! I am sure you are loving every second with her and your Hubby. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”