The bun is out of the oven! Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, on Wednesday, September 30, in Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE.

The 37-year-old announced she was pregnant in July via social media. “#Preggers,” she captioned the first post. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she added.

One week later, the Grammy nominee posted a video of herself grooving out to her new song, ‘Move Ya Hips,’ while showing off her baby bump.

The musical artist and her man dated in their teens, broke up and reunited in 2018. Shortly after, the duo obtained a marriage license.

At the time, Minaj couldn’t help but rave about her relationship. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything,” she said during her show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio.

The power couple tied the knot one year later in July 2019. “Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

Three months later, Minaj revealed the big news that she was officially off the market. “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the singer captioned the wedding announcement on Instagram. In the short clip, Minaj showed off “Mr. and Mrs.” coffee mugs and two baseball caps that said “Bride” and “Groom.”

One month before her nuptials, Minaj told her fans she was taking a break from the music industry to settle down and focus on her brood. “I’ve decided to retire and have my family,” she wrote on Twitter in September 2019. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box — cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Congrats, you two!