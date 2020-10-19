Bethany Hamilton will now be teaching three little beach babes to surf!

The 30-year-old announced she is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Adam Dirks via a sweet Instagram video on October 17. In the adorable clip, Hamilton and her two kids, Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2, played around in the ocean as the blonde beauty showed off her pregnancy bump.

She and the kids then walked across a log that read, “Tobias, Wesley and ?” written across it. The rest of the video showed a glimpse into the pro surfer’s family life in Kauai, Hawaii. She captioned the loving clip: “Grateful for more family fun to come!!!”

Hamilton lost her arm at the age of 13 after being attacked by a shark while surfing. However, one month later, she returned to the water and retaught herself how to surf. Following her success story, the soon-to-be mother of three has released nine books. In 2004, the devout Catholic released Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board, which was adapted into a movie in 2011. Hamilton did all of the actress’ surfing stunts in the film.

Prior to the exciting baby news, Hamilton took to social media to pay tribute to her loving husband. “I choose him everyday. I believe love can be a choice beyond just a ‘falling in love feeling,'” she wrote on the Instagram caption of her and the Christian youth minister. “The beauty that our marriage has become was worth all the boundaries, which could be considered sacrifices, I set before I was married through the dating time period. And even today, the daily commitment is a continual journey.”

The talented beauty recently opened up to Hawai’i magazine about being a working mom to her two sons. “I just want them to appreciate the ocean and wave riding and hopefully be able to share that with them because I want to be surfing until I’m old,” she explained. “Even though I do a lot, I also feel like I’m still a full-time mom. The only time they’re not with me is when I’m out in the ocean, pretty much. They just are a part of our life very thoroughly and just come along for the ride.”