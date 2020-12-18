Fans want Andi Dorfman to reveal who she is dating after she sparked rumors that she was off the market by posting a photo with a mystery man earlier this week.

However, the 33-year-old ruled out that she is not seeing Bennett Jordan, who rose to fame on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

“Afternoon 🍵 anyone?” the brunette babe captioned a photo of herself sipping on a beverage while wearing a red lounge set with a towel on her head. “Or shall we stick to margaritas? Set by @fablectics #fableticsambassador #andorfins.”

“Did Kaitlyn [Bristowe] call you about Bennett?! 😁,” one fan wrote to the reality star. “@lisabuzze who?” Dorfman replied, revealing that the financial guru did not accompany her on her getaway.

Another user said, “Can we get back to the hairy legs or?” Dorfman responded, “@alexazito what? I shaved,” with a winking emoji.

For his part, Jordan, 36, posted a photo of himself in New York. “I think this is proper hunting for cozy cubs in the city attire?” he captioned a snap of himself walking through the snow.

On Wednesday, December 16, the author uploaded a photo of herself facing the beach, sitting in between a man’s legs. “No filters allowed in Cabo,” she wrote. However, Dorfman realized she made a mistake and quickly changed the picture by cropping the man out of the picturesque snapshot.

“Now I look topless lol #outofoffice #cropped,” she wrote on the new picture.

Fans were determined to figure out who Dorfman’s new man is, and one TikToker surmised that her lover could be someone in Bachelor Nation. “Reality Steve last night said there is a new Bachelor Nation couple that will make everyone happy,” the user said. “Michael Garofola was on Desiree [Siegfried]‘s season [of The Bachelorette], season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and [Bachelor] Winter Games.”

In the clip, the user showed photos of Dorfman and Garofola, 40, vacationing in Sedona, Ariz., just days apart in November. Garofola also posted a picture on the beach in Malibu, Calif., in early December, which is not too far from where Dorfman resides. However, Us Weekly revealed Garofola and Dorfman are not an item.

Dorfman got engaged to Josh Murray during her season of The Bachelorette, but they called it quits six months later. The Georgia native even wrote about her dating escapades in her 2018 book, Single State of Mind.

Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see if Dorfman spills the beans!