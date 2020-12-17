Whatcha hiding there, Andi Dorfman? The former Bachelorette star hinted that she has a new man in her life — but quickly deleted the evidence on Instagram.

“No filters allowed in Cabo,” the 33-year-old originally captioned a photo of herself facing the beach, sitting in between a man’s legs on Wednesday, December 16.

Of course, fans demanded answers as to who she is seeing, especially since she just moved to Los Angeles in June. However, the brunette babe couldn’t take the heat and cropped the man out of the photograph.

“Now I look topless lol #outofoffice #cropped,” she captioned a new snapshot of her backside.

Bachelor Nation made it clear that they knew that Dorfman might be off the market and tried to solve the mystery. Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, “BRING BACK THEM LEGS.” Dorfman replied, “Haha,” with four facepalm emojis.

Trista Sutter added, “Wait?!! Where did your friend go?!” while another fan added, “WE AIN’T FORGOT … lol jk but this has made my day fun.” Dorfman responded, writing, “Lol,” with three facepalm emojis. (We seem to be noticing a theme here!)

Some of Dorfman’s fans were determined to find out who her new man is. One person wrote, “We did not forget about the hairy legs! The people need answers,” while another echoed, “I worked so hard to find out whose feet those were. My camera roll looks like I have a foot fetish.” A third user added, “Why all the secrecy?”

One TikToker played detective and guessed that she might be seeing someone in Bachelor Nation. “Reality Steve last night said there is a new Bachelor Nation couple that will make everyone happy,” the user said. “Michael Garofola was on Desiree [Siegfried]‘s season [of The Bachelorette], season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and [Bachelor] Winter Games.”

The user showed photos of Dorfman and Garofola, 40, who were both in Sedona, Ariz., just days apart from each other in November. Garofola also posted a photo of the sunset in Malibu, Calif., on December 6 — not too far from where Dorfman lives. However, a source told Us Weekly the two are not in a new relationship.

The reality star got engaged to Josh Murray on her season of The Bachelorette, which premiered in 2015, but they split six months later. From then on, Dorfman has detailed her dating adventures in her 2018 book, Single State of Mind. “These douchebags coming into my life are my own fault. Why am I drawn to such losers? I think I have some soul searching to do,” she wrote.

Hopefully, the Georgia native has found her other half!