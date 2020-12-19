Armie Hammer appears to have flown out to the Cayman Islands to reunite with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3.

The Social Network star took to Instagram Story on Friday, December 18, where he posted a photo from the departures lounge at an airport in Miami while waiting for a Cayman Airways aircraft to jet him straight to Grand Cayman.

While Hammer opted not to add a caption to the image, the flight details on the screen showed December 18, giving fans all the more reason to believe that the 34-year-old was set to reunite with his family.

Hammer, Chambers and their two kids flew out to the Cayman Islands at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but following the announcement of the couple’s split back in July, the Rebecca star flew back to the U.S. while Chambers decided to stay behind.

According to PEOPLE, Hammer was expected to see his family last month, after he and Chambers planned to spend Thanksgiving together with their kids, but following several issues concerning restricted traveling regulations, he was forced to spend the holiday at home.

“[Hammer] was supposed to fly to the Cayman Islands, quarantine and then spend Thanksgiving with the kids and his family, flying back to LA all together in mid-December,” a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, Hammer “never willingly abandoned his plan to go to the Cayman Islands, he was unable to travel there after repeated attempts. When air travel reopened, he applied for a visa that has not been approved.”

His reunion with Chambers will be the first time the two have seen one another since Hammer made headlines for allegedly sharing multiple flings with a string of women in Hollywood, which reportedly included Rumer Willis and Jessica Henriquez.

OK! revealed back in October how Hammer had shard a second evening dining with the writer at West Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows, just days after she denied a romance between the two while answering questions from fans on Twitter.

The Call Me By Your Name actor has also been linked to Courtney Vucekovich, who gleefully posted several photos with Hammer following his split with Chambers, leading many to believe that the two were seeing one another.

That same month, Hammer filed for joint custody of his two children, explaining in court documents that Chambers was not cooperating with him regarding her plans on returning to the U.S. with Harper and Ford.

“When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, however, she first told me that the airports were closed,” Hammer said in official court docs obtained by The Blast.

“Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October. It is now several weeks into October and they have not returned.”