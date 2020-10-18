Just one month after denying reports that she was dating Armie Hammer, Jessica Henriquez has once again been spotted out and about with the actor, an onlooker exclusively tells OK!.

According to OK!‘s source, the two kept a low profile when they were spotted having dinner at West Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows on Friday, October 16.

The eyewitness noted that the pair sat “very close” to each other, giving the impression that they were more than friends. However, they didn’t initiate any behavior that would indicate they were actually dating.

Still, the tip comes just weeks after the writer slammed reports that she was romantically involved with the 34-year-old when the pair were photographed dining on Italian cuisine at Osteria Mamma in Hollywood.

The intimate photos showed Hammer fondling the brunette’s legs under the table while she playfully stroked his ear. Yet, Henrique was adamant that there was any romance brewing between the two as she took to her official Twitter page in an attempt to set the record straight.

“Tired of people saying Armie Hammer is on a date in this pic,” she retweeted a fan’s comment on her page. “They are NOT dating. She is a MAGICIAN. She’s pulling a PENNY from behind his EAR. grow up.”

However, soon after retweeting the fan’s comment, the 35-year-old decided to remove the post from her page.

Earlier this month, OK! reported that Hammer had romanced a string of women, including Rumer Willis and Courtney Vucekovich, since splitting from wife Elizabeth Chambers over the summer. Still, an insider insisted that those were nothing more than short-lived flings.

The attention that came from being spotted with other women was unusual for Hammer, as a source for Us Weekly noted how he isn’t used to “having people focus on his personal life after being married to Elizabeth for so many years.”

Earlier this week, The Blast reported that Hammer had not only filed for joint custody of their three children but also requested his estranged wife to return to the U.S. after having extended her stay in the Cayman Islands.

She has been quarantining there with the kids since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and while initially planning to return home in October, Chambers has not indicated that she still plans on returning this month.

In official court documents, Hammer notes that he has not seen his kids since July when he left the island — the same month their divorce was announced.

“Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter,” a source told The Blast. “To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

Hammer reveals in his court filing, “When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, however, she first told me that the airports were closed. Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October.

“It is now several weeks into October and they have not returned.”