Who is telling the truth? Evan Bass and Carly Waddell revealed they were parting ways on December 23, but Bass’ ex-wife, Marie Bass, claims they actually called it quits two years ago.

During an episode of the “Reality Steve” podcast, which aired on Thursday, December 31, she claimed that the former flames have not lived together since early last year.

“I want to say it was February of ‘19 that she left and moved to Pegram,” she said. According to public records, Bass, 38, and Waddell, 35, are listed as living in different towns in Tennessee.

“She left him when she wasn’t even showing with Charlie yet,” Marie said, referring to their 13-month-old son. The duo also share daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, 2.

The pair — who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 — “made the difficult decision to separate” after getting married in 2017.

Since then, the two have spoken about the split but haven’t shared any details on what exactly happened.

On Sunday, December 27, the mom of two got candid about spending the holidays alone.

“Christmas is over. This is the part I was looking forward to the least because Evan came and got the kids and they’re gonna be so happy and they’re gonna have so much fun, but Charlie has never slept at anybody else’s house before. It’s not even like I’m worried about him, it’s just hard being away from him,” she said while getting emotional. “It’s so stupid. I just feel alone, honestly. … It’s just hard.”

The blonde beauty added, “I know this is the new normal but it just doesn’t feel normal. It feels awful. This is a weird week for me because, most of you know, Evan and I are getting a divorce. I don’t know how to do Christmas alone.”

Marie — who shares three kids with Evan — said that her ex “was really sad when she left and really didn’t want the relationship to end.”

“As far as I know, he adored her. He told me when he got back from the show that she was one of the coolest people he’s ever met in his life,” she explained. “He pretty much worshipped the ground she walked on, and I think that he really tried to save it. It seemed that way. As close as I am to the situation, it seemed that way. He was very protective over their privacy of the situation and it just seemed like he was really heartbroken and really, really, really didn’t want it to end.”

So, will the two reconcile down the line? “Crazier things have happened,” Marie said. “I don’t want to say no but I don’t know.”