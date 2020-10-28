Blake Shelton made sure to get Gwen Stefani‘s family involved before he popped the question.

“Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source told Us Weekly. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

The 44-year-old broke the news on Tuesday, October 27, via Instagram.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard a YES!” he wrote next to a cute snap of the happy couple. In her own Instagram post, Stefani shared the same snap and wrote, “Yes please.”

Fellow celebs congratulated the happy couple on the news.

“AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!” John Legend commented.

“I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news,” Dua Lipa said.

A source told Us Weekly that the country singer popped the question a few days before they publicly announced the news.

The couple wants to get married ASAP but will have to wait a while before they can tie the knot due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted,” a source told the outlet.

The unlikely pair met on The Voice in 2014 and hit it off. They started dating after their respective divorces and have been inseparable ever since. The couple reportedly felt pressured to have their engagement on the talent show to garner more views, but it looks like they stuck to their guns and had their special moment in private.

This past year, the musical artists quarantined together in Oklahoma and then moved to their shared home in Los Angeles, Calif., which they purchased last year.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source told the publication in September. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19 … They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”

Stefani has been serious about this relationship for a long time. The “Sweet Escape” singer began the “formal process” of annulling her marriage to Gavin Rossdale in 2019, but the pandemic “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.”

“It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision,” the insider added.

Stefani shares three children with Rossdale — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — while Shelton split from Miranda Lambert in 2015 after four years of marriage.