As the Christmas festivities commence, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be too preoccupied with their nasty custody battle to haul out the holly.

A source recently revealed that the co-parents’ plan for a friendly Christmas dinner is most likely off the table, as their unresolved issues amid the costly suit are “still raging.” While it was rumored that Pitt would see his three youngest children on Christmas Eve, the source explained, “it’s not that simple.”

“Every holiday, every birthday, someone always leaks the same thing about Brad and his supposed plans to see the kids, like the pizza party for Shiloh’s birthday this year — and it seems like there’s never any truth to it,” the source said. Things “seem to be at a standstill and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be resolved anytime soon,” as their public battle “continues to be a very hard time for the family.”

OK! previously reported that the former flames met up in court last month to discuss their holiday plans. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars initially planned to spend the holidays together. However, Pitt and Jolie’s “egos have once again derailed” the original plan. A source explained, “Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” and “their children are collateral damage.”

Pitt, 57, and Jolie, 45 — who announced their separation in 2016 — seemed to finally be heading “towards some resolution,” as their long-running divorce proceedings came close to an end. Unfortunately, things quickly took a turn after the Maleficent actress filed to dismiss Judge John W. Ouderkirk from the case, due to his alleged “undisclosed” relationship with her ex and his team.

Sadly for Jolie, her request — which Pitt’s legal teamed called “a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case” — was denied last month. The Fight Club star’s team said that Ouderkirk’s involvement had been “fully disclosed to Jolie,” and she “has never objected to [Ouderkirk’s] continued involvement in this proceeding until now.”

While Jolie remains “frustrated” with their never-ending custody battle, a source revealed she still won’t give Pitt his requested time with the kids, which would help end the nasty feud.

“Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place,” a source shared in October. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Jolie’s parenting style, the Ocean’s Eleven actor “knows she loves the kids and wants the best for them. He also knows his love and presence are needed.”

Pitt and Jolie share children Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, both 11, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19.

Page Six was the first to report that the couple is going into Christmas with unresolved issues.