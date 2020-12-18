Some things do get better with age! Brad Pitt turns 57 years old on December 18 — and the actor is still just as gorgeous today as he was when he first arrived in Hollywood.

Pitt gained recognition as a sexy cowboy hitchhiker in the 1991 cult classic, Thelma & Louise, catapulting him into a superstar.

The Oscar winner has starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time. From a deliciously devilish con artist in Ocean’s Eleven to Tinseltown’s most prolific stuntman in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — he has continuously shown that his talent matches his good looks.

We enjoy seeing him all dressed up on a red carpet, but we love to see him shirtless even more.

From the premiere of Salt with ex Angelina Jolie to kicking a** shirtless in Fight Club, OK! takes a look at some of Pitt’s sexiest photos throughout his career.

Scroll through to see drool-worthy snaps of the hunky actor.