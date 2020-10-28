It’s over! Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, have split, OK! has learned because the 27-year-old is “back” with her husband, Roland Mary, 68. “Brad was fun but not the man for her,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Brad and Nicole hope to remain friends and even see each other when they are in the same town, but that is about it. To be honest, she really wasn’t that into Brad romantically. He is a nice boy, but Nicole likes a man.”

“Friends think the whole Brad fling was just to make her husband Roland jealous, but he isn’t the jealous type. People might think it’s crazy to pick an older man over Brad, but those people are thinking about him as a big movie star — in real life, he’s not so big,” the insider adds.

The former flames were first spotted going to France together in August.

OK! first reported that the actor, 56, and the model, 27, were an item when they were spotted catching a private jet from Paris to Pitt’s home in the south of France. The duo acted like “loved up teenagers,” a source exclusively told OK! at the time. “They were kissing, and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi-public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

After the Ad Astra star and the brunette beauty made headlines, Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie was angry that he was visiting their property — which she still owns.

“This place was meant to be for the kids future, not as Brad’s personal love nest. Angie is livid and this makes her want to fight even harder in October when the two of them next see a judge,” a second insider told OK!. “Their Côtes de Provence estate is stuck in custody limbo because the place is very special for both of them and neither wants to give it to the other.”

Pitt and Poturalski reportedly met at her ex-husband’s restaurant in Berlin, an insider told the MailOnline. “When Brad was at Borchadt, [Nicole] gave him her number with a wink,” a friend revealed.

After the Hollywood star and Poturalski were spotted together over the summer, it was revealed that she is in an “open marriage” with her ex Mary, whom she shares her son, Emil, with.

Despite Poturalski hanging out with Pitt, Mary didn’t seem to care about what she did. “There is no tension between Roland and Nicole,” a pal said at the time. “Everything is fine.”

Meanwhile, the Fight Club alum is still in the midst of a custody battle with Jolie, 45. Page Six reported that Jolie parted ways with federal prosecutor Priya Sopori, who was previously working with Jolie’s main lawyer, Samantha DeJean.

The actress wants 50/50 custody of their six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Hear that, Jennifer Aniston? Pitt’s back on the market!