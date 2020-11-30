Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Custody; Does Her Recent Performance Address Split? Watch

Details keep on emerging from Kelly Clarkson‘s split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The pop singer has been awarded primary physical custody of their children, PEOPLE reported on the same day the Idol winner performed a cover of Justin Bieber’s hit “Sorry,” a song asking for forgiveness.

A Los Angeles County judge ruled that Clarkson, 38, whose divorce battle is beginning to look a lot like an all-out war, will have primary custody of daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the court document read, referring to Clarkson.

According to PEOPLE, the document added that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

But the question of who is truly at fault for their split still remains. On the same day the custody news broke, the talk show host might have sent her ex a subliminal message on November 30, when she sang a cover of “Sorry.”

“Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry? ‘Cause I’m missin’ more than just your body,” the singer belted out on her hit daytime TV show. The song lyrics plead, “I just need one more shot at forgiveness.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage.

Earlier this month, the daytime diva was reflecting on the past year and what she was “grateful” for in 2020, and the answer surprised everyone, when she said “myself.”

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: ‘You are who you surround yourself with.’ You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves…”

Clarkson then seemingly dissed her ex by saying she was grateful for removing people from her life. “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad,’” she added. “Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s OK. Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

OK! exclusively reported that the American Idol alum and her ex are bracing themselves for a less-than-stellar holiday season.

Starstruck Management Group, the company Blackstock, 43, runs with his dad Narvel, sued Clarkson — a longtime client — for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, resulting in the pop star counter suing her management team, deeming the request unlawful and demanding $1.9 million in prior commissions be returned to her.

“Things were already pretty tense given their divorce and custody issues,” a source exclusively dished to OK!. “So this just makes it harder to be civil.”

Making matters worse, their once-optimistic hopes for a cordial Christmas with their two young kids have been effectively dashed. “The original plan was to try to co-parent amicably and even spend Thanksgiving and Christmas Day together,” added the source. “But they’re at each other’s throats — so a truce before the festivities begin is looking unlikely.”