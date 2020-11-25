Did Kelly Clarkson Just Smackdown Ex Amid Nasty Divorce? 'People Could Be Bad For You'

Talk show host Kelly Clarkson seemingly took a swipe at her estranged ex Brandon Blackstock on a recent episode of her hit daytime show.

The “Stronger” singer was reflecting on the past year and what she was “grateful” for in 2020, and she answered “myself.”

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself,” she said. “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: ‘You are who you surround yourself with.’ You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves….”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Then Clarkson hinted about being grateful for removing people from her life. “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad,’” she added. “Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s OK. Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

The American Idol winner and Blackstock tied the knot in October 2013 and share two children together: River, 6, and Remington, 4.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June. Despite the breakup, OK! previously reported that Clarkson is in a good place these days. “The divorce is the hardest thing Kelly’s ever done, but she’s finally starting to look forward to the future,” a source exclusively spilled.

FROM CONTROVERSIES TO KELLY CLARKSON, 10 UNBELIEVABLE MOMENTS FROM MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

“She was miserable in the marriage and has come to realize that leaving was necessary,” the insider added. “She’s saying she’s learned a lot about herself.”

OK! exclusively reported earlier this month that the newly-single Clarkson has been “swooning” over country crooner Brett Eldredge.

The pair collaborated on their adorable new Christmas tune, “Under The Mistletoe,” and seemed to really hit it off.

HOW YOUR FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOSTS STAY FIT: DREW BARRYMORE, JEANNIE MAI & MORE

“They spent lots of time together in the studio and on the phone, and really bonded while they were cutting this sexy song,” a source exclusively told OK!, adding that “there was some flirting going on.”

“Kelly’s swooning over Brett’s handsome face and gentlemanly manners. On the one hand, it’s just what she needs for her confidence,” dished the insider, “but there’s genuine concern because Brett’s a real lady-killer who could leave her brokenhearted.”