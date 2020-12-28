Actor Brian Austin Green and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess may just be together as the pair was spotted jetting off together on a Christmas vacation on Friday, December 25.

The Dail Mail nabbed photos of the two dancing to Christmas music in line in a cafe before their flight.

Green donned casual camouflage pants with a straw hat and a sweater which read “You are what you listen to,” while Burgess wore comfortable black sweatpants. The pair both wore facemasks around the airport. Where the two jetted off to us unknown and they have been silent on the vacay on social media.

Burgess recently told Us Weekly that she was dating but didn’t say who at the time. “I actually am not on the market anymore,” she gushed “But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

As the two don’t even follow each other on social media, it’s safe to say that no one could have guessed that Burgess was talking about Green.

Burgess clarified that she had been going on “so many social distancing dates” throughout the coronavirus pandemic which meant using “separate blankets and sitting six feet apart” in parks.

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she joked.

“I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops. And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Green split from Megan Fox earlier this year and has since been linked to Courtney Stodden and Tina Lousie. Green recently hit back at criticism about his dating life as the 47-year-old tends to date younger women.

“I’m not playing anybody. My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s. Isn’t that dating?” he told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on “Hollywood Raw.” “Aren’t you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn’t mean I’m a s***** person. That’s what you’re supposed to do, meet people and experience life.”

Meanwhile, Fox has been happily loved up with Machine Gun Kelly since they met in March on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

According to Green, he and Fox only split up in March while Fox said they ended the relationship in November 2019 and broke the news in May. Fox and Green share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, whom Green filed for joint custody of amid their divorce. Both also asked for spousal support but as they have new flames it looks like the two have already moved on from one another.