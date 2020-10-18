When Megan Fox went public with Machine Gun Kelly back in May, it was claimed that her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, wasn’t happy with the news, as he was adamant that their 10-year marriage could still be saved.

But now that a few months have passed, and the Transformers star is still going strong with her rapper beau, it seems that the actor has finally come around and accepted Fox’s new relationship, according to Us Weekly.

“Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity,” a source told the publication.

It was further explained that Green, who recently met Fox’s new man, holds “no animosity” towards their romance and wants Fox to be happy — even if that means they’ll never stand a chance of getting back together again.

“He is socially dating and seeing different girls. He’s not on that same page of being in a serious relationship right now, but he’s totally cool with MGK,” the source said, “no question about it.”

Over the summer, it was revealed how Green had gotten close to Courtney Stodden before starting a brief fling with Australian model Tina Louise — who was recently pictured making out with Diddy in Malibu — but as the source already explained, he’s not looking to be in a committed relationship right now.

His main focus is raising the three children he shares with Fox: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and four-year-old Journey.

Green and Fox were on the verge of divorcing after separating back in 2015, but when the 34-year-old learned she was pregnant with their third child, the ex-couple decided to continue working on their relationship for the sake of their family.

Then, this March, Fox commenced work on her forthcoming flick, Midnight in the Switchgrass, co-starring MGK, whom she first met on the set of the flick — and while it’s unclear when their relationship began, by May, the two had gone public with their romance, leading fans to believe that her marriage with Green was officially over.

That same month, Green confirmed the split during an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” revealing: “Neither one of us did anything to each other,” he clarified. “She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

For the most part, Fox has decided not to address her split with Green in the press. Instead, she’s letting the public outings and doting Instagram photos with MGK do the talking, letting fans know that she’s happy that she’s moved on.