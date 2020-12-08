It’s (almost) officially over! Brian Austin Green filed for joint custody of his three sons with estranged wife Megan Fox.

The 47-year-old and Transformers actress — who share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — filed their divorce petitions on November 25 after ten years of marriage. According to the documents obtained by Us Weekly on December 7, Green is seeking both joint legal and physical custody of the co-parents’ children.

Brian Austin Green/Instagram

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum didn’t ask for child support but did ask for spousal support; the documents indicated Fox asked for the same thing. The former flames dated for six years before tying the knot in June 2010. The New Girl alum previously filed for divorce from Green in August 2015, but the duo was said to be “totally back together” in June 2016 amid the expected arrival of their third child.

According to Green, the co-parents separated in March (although Fox said they broke up in November 2019) but didn’t publicly announce their split until May. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” Green said during a “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast episode in May. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The father of three added: “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Green’s comment came after the 34-year-old was spotted with rapper and co-star Machine Gun Kelly. Green admitted he and his estranged wife were no longer living together, but he remained adamant that there could be a reconciliation between the two in the future.

However, Fox made it very clear that she only had eyes for one man now, and it wasn’t her soon-to-be ex-husband. Fox and new boyfriend Kelly first linked up on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass earlier this year. The lovebirds sparked romance rumors when the Jennifer’s Body actress starred in Kelly’s “bloody valentine” music video. The duo made their relationship Instagram official in July with a black-and-white selfie of the power couple. The “my ex’s best friend” singer captioned the snap: “I waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪.”

While Green wasn’t happy with Fox’s blossoming relationship with MGK at first, he’s now “totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity. He is socially dating and seeing different girls. He’s not on that same page of being in a serious relationship right now, but he’s totally cool with MGK,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “No question about it.”

As for Kelly, 30, he “can’t wait” to create a blended family with Fox’s boys and his daughter, Cassie, 11 — whom he shares with an ex-girlfriend. “MGK is head over heels in love with Megan, and he feels like he’s only sharing half of her life,” the source added. “He wants to spend time with the boys and have them join him and Megan to go to the park, the zoo, and do family things.

“Friends can definitely see them getting married in the not-too-distant future. He’s certainly pushing for it!” the source dished.