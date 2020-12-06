Brian Austin Green says his sense of self-worth comes from his ex-wife Megan Fox, who filed for divorce last month from the actor after 10 years of marriage.

The comments were made during the pilot episode of Apple’s “Ever After with Jaleel White” podcast on Saturday, December 5, but the conversation itself was said to have been recorded before the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Still, despite Green and Fox’s decision to separate (there is a discrepancy on when things ended; Fox said they split in November 2019, while Green listed March 5 of this year as their breakup), the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star had nothing but positive things to say about the brunette.

“I don’t get my sense of self-worth from work. I don’t get it from being on set, I don’t get it from those people. I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids,” Green explained in the episode.

“When I’m laying in a hospital bed and they’re around me, that’s what’s gonna mean something to me. Not the jobs I’ve done or who I worked with… That’s not going to matter.”

The 47-year-old also spoke highly of his and Fox’s parenting skills, which he compared to sports strategy because after welcoming their three boys, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, things can get a little chaotic if the parents aren’t taking the lead in their household.

Furthermore, Green still referred to Fox as his “wife” in the podcast.

“My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man,” he added. “Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. ‘OK, I’ll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half.’ Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we’ve got it covered.”

Knowing that the podcast was recorded earlier this year, fans are pondering whether Green would still have made such positive comments about Fox after she pulled the plug and filed for divorce for a second time last month.

The Transformers actress had previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the pair were able to mend their broken relationship following the news that Fox was expecting her third child with the California native.

Still, it seemed as if things remained rocky for the pair, and when photos of Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly surfaced in May, it was clear that Green and his estranged wife were no longer together.

That same month, Green admitted that he and Fox had been living separate lives since the end of 2019, yet he remained adamant that there was still hope of a reconciliation, but seeing that Fox was the one who decided to move ahead with the divorce in November, she’s made it very clear that the only man on her mind is MGK.