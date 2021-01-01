It looks as if things between Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgees are going rather well, with the pair having ditched Los Angeles for a vacation out in Hualalai, Hawaii.

According to Us Weekly, the two are staying at the Four Seasons Resort where Green famously tied the knot with his estranged wife Megan Fox, who officially filed for divorce from her ex back in November.

The father of three boarded a flight on Wednesday, December 30, and it wasn’t long after reaching his destination when Green took to his Instagram to post a selfie with a breathtaking view of the clear ocean in the background.

“Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean,” he captioned the photo.

Burgees, who is best known for being a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, posted a similar photo on her Instagram, which she captioned: “First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime.”

It’s quite interesting that Green would want to set his sights on a vacation at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hawaii considering the fact he hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with Fox since the couple announced their split back in May.

When photos of the Transformers star and rapper Machine Gun Kelly had surfaced online, many fans wondered whether Fox was cheating on her husband of 10 years, but it was later confirmed in a statement that the pair had been separated for months.

In an episode on his podcast, “With Brian Austin Green,” the 47-year-old shared that while he’s no longer with Fox, the two were determined to co-parent their three children, Bodhi, Noah and Journey, to the best of their abilities while remaining on cordial terms with one another.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change.

“There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

In November, however, Fox was left fuming after having gotten the impression that Green posting a Halloween pic with their son Journey was “feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” the actress wrote in the comment section, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

After taking note of Fox’s complaint, Green decided to repost a cropped version of the same photo without his son.