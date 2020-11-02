Megan Fox gave ex Brian Austin Green a piece of her mind after he posted a picture of their son Journey River in a Halloween costume on Instagram. According to Fox, Green is insistent on portraying her as an “absent mother” — and she’s had enough.

“Hope you all had a good Halloween!!” he captioned the snap of himself and his son in costume.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” the brunette beauty fired back. “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”

Fox shared a photo with her friends on Halloween — but without her children. “Really nailing this slutty Halloween thing,” she captioned the snap, in which she was dressed as a wizard.

In August, Green shared on Instagram Live that he would never rule out the possibility of them getting back together.

“I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things,” he said. “We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together.”

MEGAN FOX LEAVES JOURNEY HOME AS SHE HANGS OUT WITH NOAH AND BOHDI “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible,” he continued. However, Fox is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly, so it’s unlikely that she feels the same about her ex. The couple went public in May after pictures of them began to emerge after Green confirmed that he and Fox had split after a decade of marriage.