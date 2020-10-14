Dominic West’s wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, faced yet another humiliating moment when a link to her website sent users to a blank page with the message, “This is somewhat embarrassing, isn’t it?”

The blunder was noticed by eagle-eyed fans shortly after photos of West and Lilly James packing on the PDA in Rome over the weekend surfaced — a trip Fitzgerald was not aware of until the revealing images hit the Internet.

Many began to speculate whether the mishap on her website was intentional to signify that the landscape designer was standing by her husband of 10 years, while others believed it was nothing more than a coincidence.

If Fitzgerald was making light of the scandal by subconsciously implying she was sticking by her partner’s side, however, the move wouldn’t seem all that shocking considering how the pair insisted that their marriage remained intact following West’s intimate get-together with James in Italy.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

On Tuesday, October 13, the couple put up a united front as they emerged from their home before handing photographers a piece of paper, which read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

Both of their signatures were included at the bottom of the note.

As per Daily Mail, West wasted no time flying back home to see his wife after the scandal was plastered all over the press. Fitzgerald was reportedly left “heartbroken, shocked and devastated” by the photos she had seen, especially since West wasn’t sporting his wedding ring during his outing with James, adding insult to injury.

15 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS IN CELEBRATION OF ‘THE GOLDEN GIRLS’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY

It was reported on Monday, October 12, that the mother of four was convinced her relationship with West was “probably over,” having allegedly told a close friend that the couple was “very much still together” at the time West decided to spend the weekend with James.

“Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated. I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them,” a source told Daily Mail earlier this week. “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

Dominic West and wife Catherine Fitzgerald addressed reporters outside their home today by speaking to them and handing out pieces of paper saying: “We just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.” pic.twitter.com/f1gomwise8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 13, 2020

It’s since been suggested by a source, via The Sun, that James might have called Fitzgerald on the night her husband returned home from Italy to explain himself for the images.

ANGELINA JOLIE ENJOYS A FAMILY DINNER WITH KIDS AT NOBU AMID BRAD PITT DIVORCE DRAMA

Other sources have since claimed that their mutual agent, Angharad Wood, was present at one of the restaurants where the two had dined. “The fact that Angharad was there will have been very reassuring to Catherine as the two women are good friends,” a source said.

“Angharad would not have stood for anything going on and he would certainly not be so stupid as to do anything in front of her. Dom has a bit of history with women from some time ago, but he’s much too clever to get caught out this way.”