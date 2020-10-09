Christina Anstead purchased a yacht post-split from Ant Anstead and named it “Aftermath.”

The 37-year-old Christina on the Coast star shared a photo of herself with the new boat on Wednesday, October 7, on Instagram and was seen raising both her arms in celebration while holding a bottle of champagne in each hand.

The name of the yacht — Aftermath — is a clear nod to her split with Ant, who she was married for less than two years.

Christina tagged the luxury boat maker Prestige Yachts and yacht dealership company, Sun Country Coastal, in her Instagram post. Comments on the picture have been turned off.

Christina’s boat, Aftermath, is a Prestige 520 yacht, which has a 52-foot motor and can sleep up to seven people.

Christina announced her split with Ant, 41, on September 18. The two share 1-year-old son Hudson, who was born last year in September — less than a year after they wed in December 2018.

Christina also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Christina and El Moussa split in December 2016 after being together for seven years. They finalized their divorce in January 2018, after which Christina began dating Ant in October 2017.

DRAMA! THE COMPLETE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINES OF CHRISTINA, ANT, TAREK & HEATHER

After announcing her split from Ant, Christina got candid about how she’s been holding up, telling her fans that they didn’t know what was really happening behind the scenes. She also called for compassion in response to her divorce.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she said in the post. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote in her post.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Later on, Christina’s publicist said that she’s “doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work” in the wake of her split.

The publicist added that she has been focusing on “creating her own happiness and she remains positive while she surrounds herself with people who are uplifting her and letting her know she’s going to be okay.”