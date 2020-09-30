Self-love is the key to moving on — and Christina Anstead seems to know this very well. She is said to be “creating her own happiness” amid her split from husband Ant Anstead.

According to Christina’s longtime best friend and publicist Cassie Zebisch, it’s been a “really difficult” time for Christina, but she’s “doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work.”

Christina’s announcement of her split from Ant on Sept. 18 came as a shock to many. The two were married for less than two years and share a one-year-old son, Hudson. Christina also shares son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, with Tarek El Moussa.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Zebisch revealed that Christina is remaining “positive while she surrounds herself with people who are uplifting her and letting her know she’s going to be okay.”

“Her children are happy and healthy and that all that matters,” Zebisch added. “She’s really taking this time to focus on what’s important in her life and she knows that she has tremendous support from all her close friends and family. Despite the false stories that are continuing to circulate about her with unnamed sources, she is doing her best trying to ignore it.”

It was being widely reported that the conflicts between Christina and Ant started taking shape after their baby was born. But now that the relationship is officially over, the estranged couple has been vocal about what the split means for them and what they wish for each other at this point in their life.

On Monday, Ant took to Instagram to talk about how he would like to have some privacy while going through such a phase in life. Posting a black and white picture of him and Hudson, he wrote about how he would like people to keep their opinions to themselves after numerous wishes started pouring in on what he should do about his relationship with Christina.

“This was a father-son moment! But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair,” he wrote, after amending the caption to justify his reason for turning off the comments.

He also added that he and Christina are fine and will “remain good friends” to navigate this at their own pace, urging his fans to show “compassion and kindness.”