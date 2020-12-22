Can you imagine spending almost a year apart from your partner? Courteney Cox sure can! But, finally, after what seems to be nine months of quarantining separately, she and long-time boyfriend Johnny McDaid have reunited.

Earlier this month, a video surfaced of the lovebirds thanking frontline workers while in McDaid’s hometown of Derry, Ireland. “We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year,” the Friends alum said. The Snow Patrol musician added, “Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work — it’s so appreciated. And I know it’s been a really tough year, but here’s to a great 2021 ahead.”

Lovely Christmas message to the Ráth Mór community, thanking everyone for their hard work over the past year, from @johnnymcdaid and @CourteneyCox. pic.twitter.com/0dy45ncEA6 — Ráth Mór Creggan (@mor_rath) December 11, 2020

Cox previously explained her handsome hunk “was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine.” She added, “I have not seen him in so long.”

In October, the 56-year-old said she hadn’t seen McDaid in 150 days, as he left the country one day before California shut down. They made up for the distance with FaceTime dates whenever they could, but Cox added: “It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I just miss his physical touch — just all of it.'”

Cox and McDaid, 44, were first romantically linked in 2013 and celebrated their seventh anniversary on September 24. While the lovebirds couldn’t be together on their special day, the Cougar Town alum paid a touching tribute to her beau with a montage via Instagram. “7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man… and my life was changed forever. I love you J ♥️,” she wrote at the time.

Cox’s daughter, Coco — whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette — was also featured in the snaps of the couple over the years.

While distance was hard for the duo, Cox revealed separation had actually helped their romance in the past. The actress and McDaid got engaged six months after they first started dating but called it quits in 2015 and reconciled one year later. “We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before,” Cox admitted to Ellen DeGeneres last year.

“Everything’s better,” she gushed. “Not because he’s in London — although I think the distance after that breakup, we were apart for six months, that really showed us a lot. It’s just better.”