Anything for a laugh! Courteney Cox recreated her iconic Friends raw turkey dance for Thanksgiving and gave some insight on the “gross truth” that went into creating the scene.

The Scream star wished her fans a happy holidays last month while showing herself dancing with the bird over her head.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day. I’m feeling so thankful,” she said on Instagram. “Also, if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f**king fool, I’m just gonna snap.”

“Since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. Hope it makes you happy,” she said while dancing to the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There for You,” by The Rembrandts.

Over the past weekend, the Cougar Town alum posted a video on her Instagram account, revealing exactly how the hilarious moment happened in the first place.

Cox’s head was covered in plastic as she tried to lift the giant turkey up over her head. She noted how “disgusting” the process was. “That hurts like a mother fu**er,” she added while trying to put it over her face.

“Hold on! I can’t breathe!” she says at the end of the video while laughing. “Who’s got the behind the scenes footage?”

Her costar Lisa Kudrow was quick to comment on the clip, saying, “What did you DO?! You are TOUGH AND GENEROUS.” Fellow actress Julianne Moore was paying attention to something entirely different in the video: “OK u r super funny but I just saw your floor and I love it 😻,” she wrote.

Last month, it was announced that HBO Max’s highly-anticipated Friends reunion special has been pushed back to March 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!” star Matthew Perry tweeted.

Perry, Cox, Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are all set to reprise their roles in the special.