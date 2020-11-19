The Duggar family marries young, and Derick Dillard shared the reason is that they want to get frisky in the bedroom! The NSFW reveal came after Dillards’ wife Jill Duggar’s 18-year old brother, Justin, proposed to his girlfriend, Claire Spivey.

“Amazingly surprised that your brother is 17 [sic] and engaged!!!” one fan asked in the comments section under Jill’s Instagram post about the news on Tuesday, November 17. “Why do you guys rush to marry life. He’s a kid and Claire too!!!”

Dillard replied, “Because we want to have sex.”

“And you’re more popular than me babe,” his wife replied with a laughing emoji.

The couple wed in mid-2014 but only met in November 2013. They have two children together, Israel and Samuel.

Jill found herself in some controversy last year when she suggested that couples should have sex “3-4 times a week” as a “good start” on the Dillard Family blog. Later that year, she encouraged her readers to “have lots of good sex.”

“You both need this time together regularly (5-6 times (or more) a week is a good start),” she shared.

Justin popped the question to Spivey earlier this week while they celebrated his birthday in Texas. The couple decided to take the next step only two months after they announced their courtship.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the pair told Us Weekly. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” Justin said in a preview clip of Counting On. “Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that Is see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years so before he or I were even born, and then we got connected last year. I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future,” Spivey added.

The young couple’s love story will be chronicled on Counting On, while big sister Jill left the show before season 7 in 2018 to “pursue our own goals.”

The 29-year-old’s absence from the reality show has caused some family drama. “There’s been some distancing there,” Jill admitted. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”