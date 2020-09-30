Hold On! Jill Duggar Is Taking A Break From Babies, Admits To Using Birth Control

She is done counting for now! Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are taking a break from having babies — for now.

The Counting On star admitted in a YouTube Q&A video on Wednesday, September 30, that she was taking preventative measures.

“We use birth control, but we prefer to use non-hormonal birth control methods because we don’t want to potentially cause an abortion,” the 29-year-old said. “I think there are probably uses for hormonal birth control for, like, regulating things and stuff like that, but for us we just want to be careful about that.”

The TLC star said that she and her husband are more “natural-minded” when it comes to health products. “Sometimes there can be more longer-lasting effects from hormonal birth control and stuff like that so we just steer clear of those.”

As far as having more kids in the future, Duggar says that “eventually we want to have more kids” and that they don’t “want to mess too much with all of that and potentially cause problems,” referencing birth control with hormones in it.

Dillard, 31, chimed in, saying: “We’ll probably stop using birth control whenever we want to get pregnant.”

The happy couple tied the knot in 2014, and share two children together: 5-year-old Israel, and 3-year-old Samuel.

In a YouTube video earlier this month, the reality star said she would “love” to give her other kids a sibling, but not sure when. “Probably not 20 kids. But again, we’re not going to rule anything out,” said Duggar. “If God has us run an orphanage or something, then maybe we’d have more than that!”

Duggar also revealed that adoption was always an option for the them, saying: “Derick’s mom was adopted, so adoption’s always had a special place in our heart. But we’ll see. We’re not saying no, never, or anything yet.”

The mother-of-two shocked fans earlier this month, when she admitted that she drinks alcohol. Duggar admitted that she drank a piña colada. “We have boundaries,” Duggar told PEOPLE. “In our faith, we believe like we’re not supposed to get drunk. So, with drinking, it’s not like we’re just like going crazy. It’s more socially here and there, or at home, for a date or something. Our kids are pretty young right now, but I think it’s good for them to see a healthy balance.”

Duggar was raised by her devout Baptist parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar; she and her siblings starred on the hit TLC docuseries 19 Kids and Counting, which documented the conservative family’s life.