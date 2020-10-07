Jill Duggar Dillard isn’t about to embrace a big family reunion any time soon. The 29-year-old former reality star admitted that she and husband Derick Dillard are currently “distancing” from her clan.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Duggar explained in a YouTube video with Dillard, answering questions from fans. “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Duggar, who did not clarify which members of the family she is having trouble with nor what exact item of contention is on the table, admitted the situation is “difficult.” However, she says she hopes for an eventual resolution.

In the meantime, Duggar is trying get through this time in her life. “We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess,” she noted. “We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything. So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail.”

The couple, who share sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, left the TLC series Counting On in 2017. “We ended up finding out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed,” Duggar detailed. “So we had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals and everything.”

However, don’t expect to see the pair on the small screen anytime soon as they have no plans to return to reality TV at the moment. “We have our lives back now,” stated Dillard.

Prior to Counting On, Duggar was part of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, which followed her large family’s doings. Duggar has raised eyebrows recently for stating activities that contradict her conservative upbringing, such as drinking alcohol and using non-hormonal birth control.