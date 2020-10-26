Nothing says “This is 40” like bombshell bathing suit snaps on the beach!

Kim Kardashian stripped down to sexy swimwear to celebrate her October 21 birthday. The reality star took to Instagram to share the sultry post of herself in the ocean on Monday, October 26. “This is 40!” she wrote on the caption. Click to see the images!

Sister Kendall Jenner was quick to hype up her older sister, commenting, “Sure is!” Pal Simon Huck took to the comment section and wrote, “And there it is! ☄️☄️.” Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban added, “Looks better than 39!!”

According to Page Six, the KKW beauty founder planned a luxurious birthday getaway trip and invited the Kardashian-Jenner Krew and close pal Cheban. The celebratory trip is speculated to be in the Caribbean.

“All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week,” a source told the outlet last week. “The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.”

Kendall, 24, also posted a pic from their getaway trip on Monday. The model shared a scenic snap of the beach via her Instagram story.

The fashion mogul — who turned 40 last Wednesday — received touching birthday tributes from her sisters as well as a sweet message from husband Kanye West. “Been doing empty stadiums,” he tweeted on his wife’s big day. “Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.” Kim and the rapper, 45, share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1.

Before Kim’s special day, the Kardashian-Jenner Krew threw the mother of four a surprise party months prior. The makeup mogul posted a picture from the birthday bash along with a lengthy post to share how the surprise went down on Friday, October 23. Kim explained mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian “re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos.”

She continued: “My dad videotaped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday.”

The surprise party was featured on last week’s episode of KUWTK. The episode allowed viewers to see the behind-the-scenes preparations for the grand surprise, which included guests Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson.