Although they split up, John Cena got in touch with Nikki Bella recently.

The 36-year-old told Us Weekly that she heard from her ex after she welcomed her first son, Matteo, in July. Nikki got engaged to Artem Chingvintsev in January, while the wrestler tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadh in October. Nikki and Cena split in 2018.

NIKKI BELLA THREATENS TO ‘RACK ATTACK’ ANY WOMAN WHO MIGHT BREAK JOHN CENA’S HEART

“John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years,” she said. “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!” she said.

“So, with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child one day after her sister gave birth.

NIKKI BELLA CONFESSES SHE DIDN’T WANT TO ‘HURT’ EX JOHN CENA WITH HER RELATIONSHIP WITH ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV

Nikki admitted that motherhood is challenging so far — especially since her fiancé is away filming Dancing With the Stars at the moment.

“I was so supportive, like, ‘Go and do it! I got this.’ Then I got shook, like, no, I don’t have this. Like, why did I think I could do this alone as a new mom?” she said.

“Then I came to L.A., and, like, Artem is still so busy here and it’s not like he is fully present when he’s home. He is trying to be the greatest dad — and he’s an amazing dad — but I would be lying to say, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ It has definitely been a struggle for us. It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs,” she admitted. “It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him. But he’s torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home. My depression kicks in so hard.”

NIKKI BELLA WISHES HER BREAKUP WITH EX JOHN CENA WENT DIFFERENTLY

Nikki even tried to hide her feelings from her partner. “I think most women do [that] when they get depressed because they are embarrassed by it. Also, because you’re prideful and I was like, you got to let it all go. You have to communicate with him because then he can help you. That’s what you need,” she shared.

Despite the hard times, Nikki feels that everything has turned out perfectly. “No matter how hard it can be this is where I’m supposed to be and where my heart is,” she said.