John Legend broke his social media silence since the tragic loss of his third child with Chrissy Teigen to pay a touching tribute to his wife on Thursday, October 15. “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much,” he captioned the video of his performance at the 2020 BBMAs. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

The 41-year-old brought many to tears with his heartbreaking performance of “Never Break” at the BBMAs on Wednesday, October 14, which he dedicated to the brunette beauty after suffering a miscarriage weeks prior. “I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility,” he continued in his post.

Legend went on to explain the meaning behind the “Never Break” ballad. “I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” the EGOT winner continued in his heartfelt caption. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

The “All Of Me” singer thanked fans, friends and family who have supported and sent wishes to the power couple through the trying times. Legend also thanked others who have been through a similar situation for sharing their stories. “We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know,” he wrote. “More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.”

Legend said Teigen will have “much more to say” when she is ready while noting they are both “sending love to all of you and your families.”

The couple decided to call their baby “Jack” while awaiting his arrival. “He will always be Jack to us,” the 34-year-old explained via Instagram on the day of the shocking loss. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The tragic miscarriage came on September 30, one day after the cookbook author revealed she had a “really scary morning” at the hospital. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” said Teigen, who was previously on “super serious bed rest” for two weeks due to pregnancy complications.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she continued. “We will always love you.”

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and “Conversations in the Dark” singer share four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles. They announced the expectance of little Jack in Legends’ “Wild” music video in the beginning of August. Since Teigen took to social media to share the sad news with her 32.8M followers, she has been silent on social media. Her last post was on October 1 when she left the hospital. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” she wrote at the time.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020