John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston — just three months after she died from breast cancer.

The 66-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, to share some heartfelt words on what would have been his wife’s 58th birthday. “Happy Birthday hon!” he captioned two side-by-side photos — one of himself with Preston on their wedding day and another of his parents on their special day. “I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Travolta and Preston tied the knot in 1991 after they met while filming The Experts in 1989. The two share 20-year-old daughter Ella Bleu and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple also shared son Jett, who died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure in 2009.

In July, the Pulp Fiction star shared the tragic news about his wife via social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he added.

Ella also took to social media to share a few heartfelt words about her mama. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” she continued, “Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

The mother of three died at the family’s home in Clearwater, Fla., on July 12.